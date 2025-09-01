Geelani’s Spirit Echoes In Kashmir’s Struggle, Says NA Speaker
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday paid glowing tribute to the late Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani, stating that the sacrifices and resilience of the Kashmiri people are a powerful reflection of Geelani’s enduring legacy and lifelong struggle for self-determination and justice.
In a heartfelt message on the fourth death anniversary of Syed Ali Geelani, the speaker called him a symbol of unwavering resistance and a guiding light for the Kashmiri freedom .
The Speaker emphasized that the sacrifices and resilience of the Kashmiri people are a living testament to Geelani’s lifelong struggle for self-determination and justice. “Indian atrocities could never shake Geelani’s resolve,” he said, lauding the veteran leader’s steadfast commitment to the Kashmir cause.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq affirmed that Syed Ali Geelani devoted his entire life to the noble pursuit of freedom for the Kashmiri people. “His name will remain eternally etched in the annals of the Kashmiri freedom movement,” he stated, noting that years of imprisonment and house arrest failed to weaken Geelani’s spirit.
Highlighting Geelani’s enduring influence, the Speaker remarked, “His struggle will continue to inspire generations. His slogan, ‘We are Pakistanis, Pakistan is ours’, still echoes in the hearts of the Kashmiri people.” He added that Geelani’s legacy of resistance and resilience lives on in the collective memory of Kashmiris.
Speaker Sadiq reiterated that Geelani’s vision for justice and freedom continues to shape the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. “His life teaches us determination, steadfastness, and the importance of staying true to the path of freedom,” he said.
Concluding his message, the Speaker reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people. “The Parliament stands firmly with Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination. Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for their rights on every international forum.
