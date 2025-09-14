GEIS-Pakistan Formally Launched To Revolutionize Electrical Infrastructure
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 11:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Pakistan witnessed a landmark development with the official launch of GEIS Pakistan (IMS Electric Pvt. Limited) at the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (S.I.T.E), Karachi.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by leading corporate executives, industrialists, government officials, and members of the business community, marking a new era for the country’s electrical and energy infrastructure sector.
GEIS Pakistan has recently been acquired by Findtech T&D Limited, a company established in 2018 as an OEM-1 panel builder of GE. Under the dynamic leadership and financial strength of the Elahi Group, Findtech expanded its portfolio by acquiring Libra Engineering in 2023, thereby broadening its offerings in transmission and distribution equipment such as LV/MV panels, dry-type transformers, and busways.
Speaking at the ceremony, Danish Ghous, CEO of IMS Electric Pvt. Limited (GEIS Pakistan), said this launch not only opens an exciting new chapter for GEIS in Pakistan but also reinforces our commitment to driving industrial growth through innovation, quality, and sustainability.
The Elahi Group of Companies (EGC), has evolved into a diversified business group with significant investments in warehousing, logistics, supply chain, manufacturing of aluminum conductor wire ropes amongst other investments.
