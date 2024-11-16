Gems, Minerals Exhibition Kicks Off In Capital On Friday
Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2024 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The largest Gems and Minerals Exhibition kicked off at a popular mall in Islamabad on Friday.
The event attracted gem enthusiasts, collectors, and industry professionals from across the country, providing a remarkable platform to showcase and celebrate Pakistan's rich and diverse gemstone and mineral resources.
The Gems and Minerals Exhibition was inaugurated by Sardar Dr. Rashid Ilyas Khan (President of the Centaurus Group) and Ms. Ayesha (Event Organizer) along with the senior management of the Centaurus.
During his address to the audience, Sardar Dr. Rashid Ilyas Khan emphasized the need for the government to provide advanced polishing, cutting, and cleaning technology to gemstone producers in their respective areas.
He highlighted the immense potential for Pakistan to create world-class products from these gems, which could be exported to the US and Western markets, generating billions of Dollars in revenue.
He stressed the importance of investing in technology and infrastructure to enhance the value and appeal of Pakistan's gemstone industry.
By providing the necessary resources and support, the government can enable local producers to compete on a global scale and tap into lucrative international markets.
The exhibition showcased the incredible geological wealth of Pakistan.
From the world-famous Kashmir sapphires to the mesmerizing emeralds of Swat Valley, rare and unique gemstones such as spinel, topaz, and tourmaline were also on display, captivating the attention of gem enthusiasts and collectors.
The exhibition served as a platform for networking and business opportunities. The presence of commercial exporters and dealers provided a unique chance for attendees to connect with industry professionals, expand their collections, and make purchases.
