Gemstone market project to promote natural resources of region: CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Chief Secretary Muhiudeen Wani on Monday said that the Gemstone Market project would promote the natural resources of the region.

In a statement, he said that this market would encompass the best artisan and highest-grade gemstones from around the region.

Chief Secretary said that the riverside state-of-the-art stalls decorated with precious stones shaded by tall trees would prove to be a nirvana for people from all walks of life.