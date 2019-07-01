(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said COAS Gen General Qamar Javed Bajwa has rightly pointed out issues keeping economy hostage which is laudable.Speaking at a seminar at National Defence University, the COAS linked revival of the economy to sovereignty which indicates his interest in the improvement of the overall economy which is praiseworthy, he said.Mian Zahid Hussain said that the remarks of COAS indicates that the government and army are on the same page and striving to revive the limping economy.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the decision of the army to freeze budget was a move to share the government's burden but it can have an impact on the challenging security environment.The former minister noted that Gen.

Bajwa has blamed former rulers for fiscal mismanagement and avoiding tough decisions and hoped that the decision of the incumbent government will improve the economic situation.However, he said that it's not only the government and the army but all sections of the society must come forward to discharge the national obligation of rescuing the sinking economy as many nations have done it in the past.