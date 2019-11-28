UrduPoint.com
Gen Bajwa's Extension To Start On Nov 29: Farogh Naseem

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 09:34 PM

Former federal law minister Barrister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday said extension in the tenure of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa would start on November 29, 2019 and it would have to be legalized by the Parliament through legislation within six months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Former Federal law minister Barrister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday said extension in the tenure of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa would start on November 29, 2019 and it would have to be legalized by the Parliament through legislation within six months.

The period of tenure extension would be decided after amending the Rule 255 of Army Regulation by the Parliament by simple majority, he said while addressing here a press conference.

He was flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shehzad Ali Akbar and Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan.

Farogh Naseem urged the media to play a constructive role instead of spreading fake news vis a vis General Bajwa's extension and not let the enemy do propaganda on the issue.

The Supreme Court had delicately handled the case and guided the government to legalize the re-appointment of COAS, he added.

