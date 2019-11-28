Former federal law minister Barrister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday said extension in the tenure of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa would start on November 29, 2019 and it would have to be legalized by the Parliament through legislation within six months

The period of tenure extension would be decided after legislation in that regard by the Parliament with simple majority, he said while addressing here a press conference.

He was flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shehzad Ali Akbar and Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan.

Farogh Naseem urged the media to play a constructive role instead of spreading fake news vis a vis General Bajwa's extension and not let the enemy do propaganda on the issue.

The Supreme Court had delicately handled the case and guided the government to legalize the re-appointment of COAS, he added.