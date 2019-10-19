UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gen (R) Hamid Gul Wife Passed Away After Prolonged Illness

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 02:44 PM

Gen (R) Hamid Gul wife passed away after prolonged illness

Former Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (R) Hamid Gul's wife had passed away on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Former Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (R) Hamid Gul's wife had passed away on Saturday.

Son of Gen (R) Hamid Gul, Abdullah Hamid Gul said her mother was suffering from cancer and had also underwent around 17 major and minor surgeries.

She was also facing severe health complications due to cancer and breath her last this morning at the age of 78 years, he added.

Abdullah Gul who also holds office of Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) said funeral of her mother would be held at Army Graveyard Racecourse Rawalpindi on Sunday (October 20) after Zohar prayer (2:30pm sharp).

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Hamid Gul Wife Rawalpindi Inter Services Intelligenc October Sunday Cancer Prayer From

Recent Stories

Champion Marquez secures his first pole at Japan M ..

8 seconds ago

UK parliament could reduce significance of Brexit ..

9 seconds ago

Burn, trauma, plastic surgery center at DHQ Chitra ..

11 seconds ago

UK Parliament Speaker Selects for Vote Letwin's Am ..

13 seconds ago

Lady Gaga falls off stage during concert in Las Ve ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan-Indonesian naval drill ends in Karachi

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.