Gen (R) Hmaid Gul's Wife Laid To Rest In Army Graveyard

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Former Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen (R) Hamid Gul's wife and mother of Mohammed Abdullah Gul, Umar Gul and Uzma Gul was laid to rest in Army Graveyard here Sunday.

The sons of Gen (R) Hamid Gul laid down their mother in her grave and said, "We are following in the footsteps of our parents and would extend their customs with open hearts." "We thank the funeral attendees who expressed sympathies and shared the grief of the bereaved family," Abdullah and Omar Gul said.

The funeral was attended by a large number of religious and political leaders from all over the country among the serving and retired generals of the armed forces.

The Afghan Taliban delegation also attended the funeral. The Rasm-e-Qul for the late would be held with devotion and respect at 3:00 pm at the Askari Villas, General (R) Hamid Gul's residence in Chaklala.

The funeral of the deceased was attended by former services chiefs of the Armed Forces General (R) Ashfaq Pervez Kayani, General (R) Mirza Aslam Baig, General (R) Waheed Kakar, former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General (R) Ehsanul Haq, Air Chief Marshal (R) Sohail Aman, former Chief of Admiral Staff (R) Zakaullah besides Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan, Secretary Ministry of the Interior Major (R) Azam Suleiman, Senator General (R) Abdul Qayyum, Senator General (r) Tirmizi, Irfan Siddiqui, DGISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, Lt Gen (R) Sher Afgan, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, American Ambassador, Turkey First Secretary Matlo, Ambassador of Portugal to Paulo Neves Pocinho, Lt Gen (R) Faiz Ali Chishti, Lt Gen (R) Ahsan Azhar Hayat, General (R) Mahmoud Alam Masood, Former ISI Chief Lieutenant General (R) Zaheerul islam, Major General (R) Abid, DG MI Major General (R) Sarfraz, General (R) Sajjad, Former Governor Punjab Mohammad Safdar, Major General (R) Mahmood Ali Durrani, Lieutenant General (R) Mushtaq, Major General (R) Ijaz Awan, Lt Gen (R) Arshad, Lt Gen (R) Saeed Al-Zafar, General (R) Javed Aslam Tahir, Head of Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat Maulana Ahmad Ludhiani, Haji Baqi, Afghan Taliban delegation, RPO Rawalpindi, Ahsan Tufail, Former Minister of Health Nasser Khan, former MPA Ziaullah Shah, Senator Gen (R) Salahuddin Asif Luqman Qazi, Maulana Abdul Rahman Khalil, Sheikh Jamil ur Rehman from occupied Kashmir, Former Advocate General Asmatullah, all provincial and central leadership of the Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir and its workers participated in large numbers.

Gen (R) Shamrez, Gen (R) Amjad Shoaib, Gen (R) Javed, Gen (R) Rahm Dil Bhatti, Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed, Gen (R) Sharif Aziz, leading journalists, intellectuals, columnists, lawyers, judges, businessmen, industrialists, including Sohail Altaf, Zafar Bakhtawari also attended the funeral prayers.

The attendees offered fateha for the elevation of the status of the late and for the bereaved family members. Wreaths were also laid on her grave by the chiefs of the armed forces.

