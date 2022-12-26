UrduPoint.com

Gen (retd) Bajwa Assisted Imran Khan In Elections, Senate: President Alvi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 26, 2022 | 01:07 PM

Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, Senate: President Alvi

The President says he was still looking for the answers as to when and why ties between Gen (retired) Bajwa and PTI Chairman Imran Khan soared.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2022) President Dr Arif Alvi unveiled that former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and his team assisted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Senate as well as elections, a local newspaper reported on Monday.

The President said that he was still looking for the answers as to when and why ties between Gen (retired) Bajwa and PTI Chairman Imran Khan soared.

He guessed perhaps these got disturbed during last year October or this year April or May.

President Alvi made these remarks during his conversation with the people of different backgrounds including journalists, leaders of the business community and foreign diplomats at a dinner.

The President, however, believed that there was pushing away from the side claiming itself neutral.

He stated that even people like Shireen Mazari had to bear this fact they had no power when journalists were mistreated during the PTI government.

Alvi also said that there was huge interference in the affairs of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The political leaders, he added, needed to guague the situation they were going through.

The president went on to say that there was a lot of interference in the affairs of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He said politicians’ maturity needed to match with the situation.

Responding to a question whether Imran Khan at any stage thought to sack Gen (retd) Bajwa, the president said: "No, I don’t think so. That was a rumour.”

He also expressed concerns over release of audio and videos about the private conversations of political leaders.

He went on to say that he had made it a point to discuss with the new army chief the "game of audio and videos".

Alvi said, "“I surprise as to why it is going on. It should not continue in any sense of morality,".

He stated that he also discussed the matter of neutrality of armed forces with the army chief.

The president remarked that if the army had left politics, it was time politicians took charge of the situation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army National Accountability Bureau Business General Qamar Javed Bajwa April May October From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Vietnam in world&#039;s top 16 with richest biodiv ..

Vietnam in world&#039;s top 16 with richest biodiversity

2 hours ago
 Death toll from blizzard in United States rose to ..

Death toll from blizzard in United States rose to 31

2 hours ago
 Pakistan won toss, elect to bat first against New ..

Pakistan won toss, elect to bat first against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Dera Ismail Khan today

PM Shehbaz to visit Dera Ismail Khan today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.