Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, Senate: President Alvi

The President says he was still looking for the answers as to when and why ties between Gen (retired) Bajwa and PTI Chairman Imran Khan soared.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2022) President Dr Arif Alvi unveiled that former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and his team assisted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Senate as well as elections, a local newspaper reported on Monday.

He guessed perhaps these got disturbed during last year October or this year April or May.

President Alvi made these remarks during his conversation with the people of different backgrounds including journalists, leaders of the business community and foreign diplomats at a dinner.

The President, however, believed that there was pushing away from the side claiming itself neutral.

He stated that even people like Shireen Mazari had to bear this fact they had no power when journalists were mistreated during the PTI government.

Alvi also said that there was huge interference in the affairs of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The political leaders, he added, needed to guague the situation they were going through.

Responding to a question whether Imran Khan at any stage thought to sack Gen (retd) Bajwa, the president said: "No, I don’t think so. That was a rumour.”

He also expressed concerns over release of audio and videos about the private conversations of political leaders.

He went on to say that he had made it a point to discuss with the new army chief the "game of audio and videos".

Alvi said, "“I surprise as to why it is going on. It should not continue in any sense of morality,".

He stated that he also discussed the matter of neutrality of armed forces with the army chief.

The president remarked that if the army had left politics, it was time politicians took charge of the situation.