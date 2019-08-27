(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vice Chairman, Central Military Commission (CMC) of China General Xu Qiliang Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and conveyed reaffirmation of China's full support to Pakistan, particularly at this crucial juncture

Underscoring the importance of the time-tested China-Pakistan strategic partnership, he conveyed the Chinese leadership's commitment to the time-honoured tradition of both countries supporting each other on issues of core national interest.

General Xu is leading a high level delegation to Pakistan to discuss issues of mutual interest for Pakistan and China, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the unique quality of the time-tested, Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, describing it as an anchor for peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The prime minister thanked China for supporting Pakistan's approach to the UNSC, following India's unilateral and illegal actions and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

During the meeting, it was agreed that Pakistan and China would continue to closely consult and coordinate for the promotion of peace and stability in the region and maintenance of strategic balance.

The prime minister highlighted India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, the continuing indefensible lockdown of millions of Kashmiris in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir for three weeks, the dire human rights and the humanitarian situation there, and the threat to peace and security posed by India's actions.

The prime minister also underlined that India could stage a false flag operation to divert the world's attention from its crimes.

He reiterated that the curfew in the IoJ&K must be immediately lifted and the international human rights NGOs be allowed to visit IoJ&K to have an objective assessment of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding there.

The prime minister also underscored that the brutal suppression of human rights in IoJ&K had the potential to spark a wave of extremism and India's reckless actions could destabilize the region immeasurably.

General Xu Qiliang conveyed cordial greetings of President Xi Jinping, as well as that of Premier Li Keqiang and reiterated Beijing's resolve to work for further strengthening China-Pakistan ties in a broad range of areas.

Vice Chairman Xu underlined that the South Asia region needed stability and economic development and resolution of outstanding disputes and appreciated Pakistan's efforts in advancing those goals.