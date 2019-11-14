UrduPoint.com
Gen. Zubair Pays Farewell Visit To AHQ As CJCSC

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) on Thursday paid farewell visit to Air Headquarters (AHQ).

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office.

The Air Chief thanked the outgoing CJCSC for playing a vital role in enhancing jointness amongst tri-services.

The outgoing CJCSC expressed his satisfaction on the combat readiness of Pakistan Air Force and the progress made in various modernization/up-gradation programs.

Earlier, on his arrival at Air Headquarters, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him the Guard of Honour.

He also laid floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument to pay homage to the PAF's Martyrs.

