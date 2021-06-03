UrduPoint.com
Gender Based Violence Must Be Rooted Out : Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait ul Mal, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Thursday said that gender based violence must be condemned at all levels and such acts must be rooted out from society.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA) here at his office and discussed issues related to gender based violence and welfare of women.

On the occasion, Punjab Secretary SW&BM Hassan Iqbal highlighted various initiatives taken by the present government for elimination of gender based violence.

During the meeting the minister expressed concern over violence against transgender persons, and urged that they should not be derided or considered a source of entertainment.

"They could be made useful part of society through vocational training".

Yawar Abbas Bukhari stressed that extremism should be discouraged, adding that certain Islamic as well as Pakistani laws provide ample clarity about rights of women and men.

He cited that on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar the Social Welfare department would establish centers for prevention of violence like Multan Special Centers.

The delegation commended the views of minister and stressed that solid steps at public and private level were utmost for elimination of gender based violence.

