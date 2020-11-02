Gender based violence:10-yr jail, two lakh fine awarded in Kasur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The District and Sessions Judge of Gender based violence court, Kasur, Shahid Bashir Chaudhry awarded 10-year imprisonment and fine to a man convicted in rape cum torture case.

According to court sources here on Monday, a case was registered at Raja Jung police station on July 4, 2018 against accused Muhammad Arshad s/o Muhammad Akhtar for rape cum torture of victim Beenish bibi.

The victim was tortured when she offered resistance against the culprit, said sources. The police had presented challans in court after a sample of DNA matched with that of accused Arshad.

After completing arguments, the learned judge awarded 10-year imprisonment to the culprit and a fine amounting to Rs. 200,000.