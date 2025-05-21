Gender Desk Inaugurated To Empower Women, Marginalized Groups
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 06:40 PM
KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) In a landmark move to promote gender equality and social justice, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inaugurated the first-ever Gender Desk in District Khyber, established at the District Social Welfare Office here.
The initiative is designed to support women and transgender persons in accessing essential services, justice, and social protection in one of Pakistan’s most underserved regions.
The inauguration ceremony was led by Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Special education, Zakat and Ushr, and Women Empowerment, who emphasized the government’s commitment to fostering inclusive development in the merged districts.
Prominent figures present included Syed Nazar Husain Shah, Secretary of the Social Welfare Department KP; Arshad Qayum Berqi, Director for Merged Districts; representatives from UNDP, NCHR, civil society, and other key stakeholders.
The Gender Desk is a key component of the Community Stabilization Project (CSP)—a collaborative initiative between UNDP Pakistan and the Social Welfare Department (Merged Districts) under the Decentralization, Human Rights, and Local Governance Programme (DHL).
The project aims to build community resilience, enhance service delivery, and provide livelihood training to 200 youth—both men and women—in District Khyber.
“This Gender Desk will serve as a centralized hub for health care, legal aid, counselling, civil documentation, and referrals for women, girls, and other vulnerable groups,” said a UNDP official. “It is not just a desk—it’s a gateway to dignity, justice, and empowerment.”
The initiative also seeks to improve coordination between government departments, academia, religious scholars, and civil society to promote awareness and create an enabling environment for gender equity and human rights.
By facilitating access to vital services and ensuring marginalized voices are heard, the Gender Desk marks a transformative step toward a more equitable and inclusive Khyber, and a stronger, fairer Pakistan.
