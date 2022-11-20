Gender equality essential for development of economies, societies: Samina Zehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :It is not possible to deny the role of women in society, especially in Pakistan, which is a developing country with more than half of the population consisting of women.

These views were expressed by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri on Sunday while talking to a delegation of women serving in various fields.

She said Women were active citizens, who had always been fulfilling their responsibilities and their role in the development of the country was of paramount importance.

She further said families with educated women were seen with respect in society. "This is the reason why the role of educated women is of fundamental importance in social development. It has also been observed that offices or sectors in which women serve perform better than those offices where women do not work," she noted.

In Islamic history, there were many Muslim women such as Hazrat Khadija (RAW) and Hazrat Ayesha (RAW), who played a key role in the development and prosperity of society.

Regarding the welfare of women, print and electronic media were also not behind in providing adequate services, she added.

"Today, women are serving as heads and secretaries in various walks of life, and departments headed by women perform much better than those that are not headed by women. Therefore, there is a need to respect women in the society and give them ample opportunities to play their role in the construction of society by overcoming gender discrimination." Senator Samina said that the demand of the time is that men and women should work side by side; countries that want to win the race for development must eliminate gender discrimination to improve the performance of women and give them all the rights and privileges they are entitled to.

She said that at the same time, the problem of harassment of women would also have to be overcome.

She said that women are an important part of society and a lot of work is being done for the rights of women in Balochistan.

It is imperative to provide opportunities for the welfare and development of half of Pakistan's population i.e. women, for which we all have to fight together and work is being done to improve the laws in this regard, which is starting to show positive effects, she underlined.