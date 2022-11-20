UrduPoint.com

Gender Equality Essential For Development Of Economies, Societies: Samina Zehri

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Gender equality essential for development of economies, societies: Samina Zehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :It is not possible to deny the role of women in society, especially in Pakistan, which is a developing country with more than half of the population consisting of women.

These views were expressed by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri on Sunday while talking to a delegation of women serving in various fields.

She said Women were active citizens, who had always been fulfilling their responsibilities and their role in the development of the country was of paramount importance.

She further said families with educated women were seen with respect in society. "This is the reason why the role of educated women is of fundamental importance in social development. It has also been observed that offices or sectors in which women serve perform better than those offices where women do not work," she noted.

In Islamic history, there were many Muslim women such as Hazrat Khadija (RAW) and Hazrat Ayesha (RAW), who played a key role in the development and prosperity of society.

Regarding the welfare of women, print and electronic media were also not behind in providing adequate services, she added.

"Today, women are serving as heads and secretaries in various walks of life, and departments headed by women perform much better than those that are not headed by women. Therefore, there is a need to respect women in the society and give them ample opportunities to play their role in the construction of society by overcoming gender discrimination." Senator Samina said that the demand of the time is that men and women should work side by side; countries that want to win the race for development must eliminate gender discrimination to improve the performance of women and give them all the rights and privileges they are entitled to.

She said that at the same time, the problem of harassment of women would also have to be overcome.

She said that women are an important part of society and a lot of work is being done for the rights of women in Balochistan.

It is imperative to provide opportunities for the welfare and development of half of Pakistan's population i.e. women, for which we all have to fight together and work is being done to improve the laws in this regard, which is starting to show positive effects, she underlined.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Same Women Sunday Muslim Media All Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

13 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

1 day ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.