UrduPoint.com

Gender Equality Essential For Society's Progress: Kashmala

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Gender equality essential for society's progress: Kashmala

Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq on Tuesday said a society couldn't be promoted without ensuring gender equality and empowering its women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq on Tuesday said a society couldn't be promoted without ensuring gender equality and empowering its women.

She was addressing the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) in line with International Women Day. She said that today Pakistani women were playing their roles in every profession in the country and they were posted even on key posts.

She said we should make efforts to create equal environment for women in all profession, adding that the women should be given representative in even bars.

The license of a lawyer should be suspended for a period of six-months if he found involve harassing a woman advocate or client.

Kashmala Tariq said she had not witnessed till today any lady for filing a false case of harassment. It was a wrong impression that this law was only for women instead it was also for men and eunuch as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Women Islamabad High Court All

Recent Stories

DC for completing on-going development in stipulat ..

DC for completing on-going development in stipulated time

3 minutes ago
 13th Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo 2022 from tomorr ..

13th Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo 2022 from tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 London police make arrest in 2008 murder of Norweg ..

London police make arrest in 2008 murder of Norwegian

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to continue fight against corrupt ' ..

Prime Minister to continue fight against corrupt 'mafia' : Farrukh Habib

3 minutes ago
 Police conduct search operation in GPO Chowk

Police conduct search operation in GPO Chowk

6 minutes ago
 1400 grounds being built in villages for first tim ..

1400 grounds being built in villages for first time in Punjab's history: Punjab ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>