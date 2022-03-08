Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq on Tuesday said a society couldn't be promoted without ensuring gender equality and empowering its women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq on Tuesday said a society couldn't be promoted without ensuring gender equality and empowering its women.

She was addressing the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) in line with International Women Day. She said that today Pakistani women were playing their roles in every profession in the country and they were posted even on key posts.

She said we should make efforts to create equal environment for women in all profession, adding that the women should be given representative in even bars.

The license of a lawyer should be suspended for a period of six-months if he found involve harassing a woman advocate or client.

Kashmala Tariq said she had not witnessed till today any lady for filing a false case of harassment. It was a wrong impression that this law was only for women instead it was also for men and eunuch as well.