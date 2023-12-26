Gender equality essential for sustainable development: Nilofer

Gender equality is a fundamental human right that is essential for sustainable development, said Nilofer Bakhtiar Chairperson National Commission for the Status of Women (NCSW) here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Gender equality is a fundamental human right that is essential for sustainable development, said Nilofer Bakhtiar Chairperson National Commission for the Status of Women (NCSW) here on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, She said that gender equality has the potential to be significantly advanced in the digital economy.

"Women in many countries face cultural and social barriers to accessing and using digital technologies, such as restrictions on mobile phone ownership, restrictions on internet use, and limited access to digital skills training.

Women in low- and middle-income countries are less likely to have access to digital technologies and internet connectivity, which can limit their access to education, healthcare, and other matters of life.

Digital technologies can provide women with access to education and training, regardless of their location. Online learning platforms can help women acquire new skills and knowledge, which can help them advance in their careers or start their businesses, She added.