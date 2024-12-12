Gender Equality & Women's Rights Vital For Progressive Society: Qurat-ul-Ain Shah
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Senior Psychologist associated with the women development department Hyderabad Syeda Qurat-ul-Ain Shah has said that the 16-day global campaign against gender-based violence has concluded, aiming to raise awareness on this critical issue.
She emphasized that the campaign serves as a reminder of the importance of gender equality and the protection of women's rights, which were essential for the progress and betterment of society.
In her concluding message for the campaign, she stated that while the 16-day initiative had ended, the struggle for gender equality and the protection of women's rights must continue every day.
She stressed that safeguarding women's rights and ending gender-based violence were critical for creating a fair and progressive society.
"Ending gender-based violence is imperative to ensure dignity and equality for all individuals," Shah said and urged everyone to commit to making this effort a part of their daily lives by promoting human rights, particularly women's rights, at home, in schools, workplaces and communities.
Shah called for building a society where every individual can live without fear or discrimination. "With unwavering resolve, we must defend women's rights every day, showing solidarity and support to foster an equitable and just society," she concluded.
