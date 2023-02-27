UrduPoint.com

Gender Equity Must For Sustainable Development, IWCCI Establishes Gender Equity Hub

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Gender equity must for sustainable development, IWCCI establishes Gender Equity Hub

Achieving gender equality and women's empowerment is integral to each of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):Achieving gender equality and women's empowerment is integral to each of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The implementation of SDGs ensures that women and girls will receive justice and inclusion in economies that work for all.

Pakistan with a population of 107 million women, has been reported as the second-worst country in terms of gender parity. Focusing on the issue of gender equality is not only a necessity but also should be taken as a priority.

Pakistan has been ranked 145 out of 156 countries for economic participation and opportunity by the Global Gender Gap Index Report 2022. The missing elements in the country profile of gender statistics and the recognition of the need to fill critical gaps in data coverage have increased exponentially for Pakistan.

Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Cyntax Health Projects have collaborated to focus on developing solutions for providing women with equal access to education, entrepreneurial opportunities, health care, decent work, and representation in political and economic decision-making processes for social cohesion and prosperity.

To turn this mission into action, IWCCI Gender Equity Hub has been launched which will address gender inequities and develop transformative gender and diversity policies for the female workforce in Pakistan. It will form a national focus for gender-balanced workforce transformation.

It will also act as a direct national link with the global equity programs. The hub will create clear evidence-based strategies for addressing gender and diversity inequalities in female workforce development in Pakistan for better SDGs achievement and reporting from a gender lens.

The chief guest on the soft launch of the IWCCI Gender Equity Hub was Federal Ombudsman FOSPAH, Madam Kashmala Khan.

She appreciated the efforts of both organizations and highlighted the need of creating awareness of gender rights and opportunities for women available in the country through the use of digital media. The event was attended by members of the embassies of Italy and Egypt, representatives of the State Bank of Pakistan, and women entrepreneurs.

