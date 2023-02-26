Gender friendly initiatives to ensure women empowerment: CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :A leap towards Women Empowerment- Providing all the opportunities to girls that our boys have has always been the prerogative of the Government of Gilgit Baltistan (GoGB), said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to media here Sunday.

He said that in line with gender friendly initiatives of GoGB, a gym along with sporting facilities including Tennis, Table Tennis, Squash and Badminton had been opened in Gilgit where women can come, relax and enjoy three days a week. He added that this top-class sporting facility would enable them to seek healthy life and joy without any hassle. The Chief Secretary said more such initiatives will soon be followed across the GB.