UrduPoint.com

Gender Friendly Initiatives To Ensure Women Empowerment: CS GB

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Gender friendly initiatives to ensure women empowerment: CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :A leap towards Women Empowerment- Providing all the opportunities to girls that our boys have has always been the prerogative of the Government of Gilgit Baltistan (GoGB), said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to media here Sunday.

He said that in line with gender friendly initiatives of GoGB, a gym along with sporting facilities including Tennis, Table Tennis, Squash and Badminton had been opened in Gilgit where women can come, relax and enjoy three days a week. He added that this top-class sporting facility would enable them to seek healthy life and joy without any hassle. The Chief Secretary said more such initiatives will soon be followed across the GB.

Related Topics

Tennis Squash Badminton Gilgit Baltistan Women Sunday Media All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains chil ..

Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains children to surf Internet safely

3 minutes ago
 Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach p ..

Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach programmes to Rohingyas

48 minutes ago
 SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment se ..

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment service to enhance customer expe ..

2 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputi ..

Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputies

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.