Gender inclusive economic policy stressed to engage female entrepreneurs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :A gender inclusive economic policy at national level is imperative to exploit the untapped potential of female entrepreneurs, said Engineer Ahmad Hassan, chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Research & Development (R&D).

Addressing an international conference on "Pakistan Export Potential - Women-led businesses", he said that being 50 per cent of country's population, the significance of women entrepreneurs and women-led businesses were unquestionable in the economic growth of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan had yet not tapped the women potential despite passage of seven decades after its independence. He said that 30pc growth could be easily added to the national economy by engaging women in the economic activities at the different levels.

"This will increase standard of living, affordability and reduce poverty-borne social issues," he said and added that its result would be a more cohesive and integrated society with minimal gender imbalance.

Commenting on the current situation, he said that only 22pc of women are taking part in economic activities as compared to 38pc men. "Similarly, there are only one per cent women entrepreneurs in Pakistan compared to 28pc men," he said and added that Pakistan had the lowest rate of women entrepreneurship in the world and hence the country must focus on the issue.