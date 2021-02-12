Gender mainstreaming to address all forms of violence against women

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ):Speakers at a seminar reiterated their commitments and emphasized on collaboration to promote gender mainstreaming in access to economic resources and to address all forms of discrimination and violence against women.

These views were shared in event jointly organized by Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Blue Veins and Group Development (GD) Pakistan by in commemoration of National Women Day of Pakistan 2021, with young girls at Government Technical and Vocational Center for Women Hayatabad.

The event was organized, following the theme of 'Women's Economic Empowerment, to discuss and explore various socio-legal measures taken by the government and non-government institutions to elevate the status of women in society.

MPA Rehana Ismail Senior Vice President of WPC, while speaking on the occasion said "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Govt is committed to advance the agenda of women's social and economic empowerment.

"WPC is making legislative efforts to fulfil women's rights and advance their aspirations through gender equity, fair payment, non-discrimination, good working conditions and capacity building" She added.

MPA Ayesha Bano and Parliamentary Secretary on Higher Education stated "Facilitating equal access to economic resources and addressing all forms of violence against women, can only help women play their role as key agents for change and drivers of sustainable development.

" MPA Anita Mehsood, General Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus expressed her views as "World Bank estimates that women constitute 48.54% of the Pakistani population. Unless we empower their role in the development of the nation, we cannot progress".

Mr. Ghulam Ali, Director General National Vocational and Technical Training Commission KP said "Our future programs should focus on increasing women's skills, decision-making power and access to economic resources." He said that interventions including the formation of savings and lending groups and income-generating activities can help women realize their financial goals and overcome persistent, gender-based barriers" Qamar Naseem Program Coordinator Blue Veins, while highlighting all sorts of discrimination against women across Pakistan, underpinned the urgent need of corrective steps to remove structural barriers that result as political, social and economic dis-empowerment of women.

Imran Takkar, Group Development Pakistan said that we all have a part to play in enabling the success of women. Economic empowerment is central to women's ability to overcome poverty, cope with shocks and improve their well-being.