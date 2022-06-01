UrduPoint.com

Gender Protection Unit Established At Police Lines

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Gender Protection Unit established at Police Lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Muhammad Ejaz Khan said that the women had been provided proper representation in District Reconciliation Committees and PAL Centers.

He said this after inaugurating a Gender Protection Unit and Women Police Station at Police Lines here. The CCPO said these centers would provide legal assistance and protection to women victims of domestic abuse and other violence.

He said Peshawar police had started a series of services to provide timely justice and address issues of women victims on urgent basis.

He hoped that with the establishment of the new building of women police station and Gender Protection Unit, the performance of women police would further be enhanced.

He informed that a day care center for victim women and children had also been established in the new building wherein besides other facilities, the offices of female SHO, Woman Muharrar and residential barracks had also been set up.

