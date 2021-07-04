UrduPoint.com
Gender Protection Unit Moves On Woman's Complaint

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The Gender Protection Unit of Islamabad police have registered a case against a person on the complaint of his wife.

According to official, Inspector General Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman took notice of the complaint pertaining to domestic violence by a woman and directed the concerned officials to immediately provide her relief.

According to details, a woman approached the police that her husband subjected her to torture and used to force her for begging. The woman was found with injuries in the nose and other body parts. A day earlier, her husband shaved her head as well.

The Gender Protection Unit immediately came into action and registered a case at the Women police station.

The officials said that in-charge women police station Misbah investigated the case and found evidence about torture on the woman. Her husband Saqib was arrested immediately, said the officials further.

The Gender Protection Unit has been established on the directions of IG Islamabad with a toll free helpline number 8090. Women and children victims of domestic violence and harassment can approach the Unit for immediate action against the culprits.

