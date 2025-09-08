Gender Task Force formation suggested for help of vulnerable population in flood affected areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) In response to the devastating floods wreaking catastrophic damage to life and property, formation of a specialized Gender Task Force Group has been suggested to ensure safety and proper rehabilitation of vulnerable populations, including women, children, elderly and transgender community, who often face heightened risks during disasters.

The proposal was made by Legal Aid Committee of the Da Hawa Lur, a non-government organization working for the empowerment of women and transgender persons through advocacy and capacity building.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ombudsperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rubab Mehdi, Managing Trustee Noor education Trust, Rukshanda Naz, Programme Director Da Hawa Lur, Shawana Shah, Farzana Riaz, President Trans Action KP, social activists, lawyers and media persons.

In its fourth meeting, the participants of the Legal Aid Committee observed that a Gender Task Force Group should be formed with a focus on creating safe access to essential supplies, preventing gender-based violence in temporary shelters, and providing targeted health services.

"In such a crisis-like situation coming after disastrous floods in different parts of KP, the relief and rehabilitation services missed several people belonging to vulnerable segments of society,” observed Rukshanda Naz.

To ensure coverage of all the vulnerable population, we need to constitute a gender responsive task force which could deliver the relief and rehabilitation schemes to all the affected persons through coordination with local community, she added.

Provincial Ombudsperson, Rubab Mehdi, stressed urgent flood response needs, including safe and accessible washrooms, a free legal help desk for families who have lost documentation, distribution of hygiene kits, community medical camps, and targeted ration support for vulnerable groups.

The meeting participants also proposed that support be extended to local women engaged in skilled entrepreneurship.

In this connection, it was mentioned to arrange compensation for those who lost livestock because women in rural settlements grow animals for the sake of earning money by selling milk, butter and other dairy products.

Speaking on the occasion, President Trans Action KP, Farzana Riaz, informed that around 27 transgender including 22 in Buner and 7 in Swat, have received damages to their properties and need help.

In response to lack of identity documentation, which has been lost due to flash floods, the committee members stressed to NADRA to find a way out because relief goods delivery is also based on the provision of essential documents.

Rakshanda Naz said in such a post-disaster scenario, pregnant women and the newborn are in dire need of medical support and special steps should be taken for their protection.

The meeting also stressed for psychological support of the victims and survivors of devastating floods, especially in Buner.

They said after losing family members and properties, the flood victims, especially women and children, are experiencing severe psychological trauma and need counselling from professional persons.

The Legal Committee meeting also discussed establishing a mechanism for Human Rights Defenders.

In this regard, it was suggested that relief volunteers and human rights defenders should be trained for their own safety and protection.