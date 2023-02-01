Genealogy of Prophets donated to Bahawalpur Museum

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that work has been started on the master plan for the development and promotion of the Art, Culture, and Museum of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that work has been started on the master plan for the development and promotion of the Art, Culture, and Museum of Bahawalpur. The civilization, culture and high-value traditions of Bahawalpur will be promoted through this Master plan. For this purpose, the services of Director Museum Zubair Rabbani and members of the board of Governors and Vice Chancellor Islamia University Professor Dr. Athar Mehboob will be taken, he said while addressing the ceremony related to the donation of antique artifacts at Bahawalpur Museum on Wednesday.

The Commissioner said that Bahawalpur Museum was one of the major museums of the country and its antiquities were the Primary source for historians and researchers.

On this occasion, the Commissioner presented the genealogy of Prophets to the Chairman Board of Governors and Director of the Museum Muhammad Zubair Rabbani.

Director of the Museum Muhammad Zubair Rabbani thanked the Commissioner and Chairman Board of Governors Raja Jahangir Anwar, the Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Dr. Athar Mehboob, and the donor Syed Sharafat Hussain of Hashwani Group. He said that due to the efforts of Raja Jahangir Anwar, another fine addition has been added to the relics of the Museum. Donor Syed Sharaft Hussain said that museums are the guardians of our traditions. He said that the purpose of gifting this genealogy taken from Egypt was to make it accessible to more and more people.

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof Dr. Athar Mehboob, renowned parliamentarian Syed Tabish Alwari, Dr. Syed Shahid Hasan Rizvi, CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Naeem Akhtar, Director Bahawalpur Arts Council Sajjad Hussain and members of Board of Governors Bahawalpur Museum were also present at the occasion.