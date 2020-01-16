General Asif Ghafoor thanks everyone

(@fidahassanain)

Major General Babar Iftikhar has replaced Major General Asif Ghafoor as new DG ISPR.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2020) In reaction to his transfer, Major General Asif Ghafoor thanked media and welcomed the new Director General Inter Services Public Relations here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Asif Ghafoor confirmed his transfer and thanked everyone including media and all those who remained associated with him.

He wrote: “Alhamdulillah.

Thanks to everyone I have remained associated with during the tenure. My very special thanks to Media all across. Can’t thank enough fellow Pakistanis for their love and support. Best wishes to new DG ISPR for his success. #PakArmedForcesZindabad, #PakistanZindabad,”.

Earlier in the day, General Major Asif Ghafoor was transferred and posted as GOC 40 Division Okara while Major Azhar Waqas was appointed as Director General of Military Intelligence.