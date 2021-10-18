UrduPoint.com

General Asim Hands Over Command Of Gujranwala Corps To General Aamer

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 08:05 PM

General Asim hands over command of Gujranwala corps to General Aamer

Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir Monday handed over the command of Gujranwala Corps to Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir Monday handed over the command of Gujranwala Corps to Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer.

The change of command ceremony was held at Gujranwala cantt, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

