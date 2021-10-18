General Asim Hands Over Command Of Gujranwala Corps To General Aamer
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 08:05 PM
Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir Monday handed over the command of Gujranwala Corps to Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir Monday handed over the command of Gujranwala Corps to Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer.
The change of command ceremony was held at Gujranwala cantt, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.