General Authority For Affairs Of Two Holy Mosques Allocates Gates For Worshippers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, in
collaboration with several government agencies, has designated specific gates to
receive worshippers to the Grand Mosque in Makkah as Ramadan begins.
To ensure smooth access, Umrah performers can enter through King Abdulaziz Gate, King Fahd
Gate, Umrah Gate, and Al-Salam Gate.
Additional entry points include gates 85-93 on the ground floor (excluding gate 88), Ajyad Gate, Al-Shabika escalators 65-66, King Fahd escalators 91-92, and escalator 84.
Allocated for exit are side
gates 78-80, escalator 74, regular stairs 71-73-85-88, King Fahd escalator, and
gates 75-77 and 81-83.
Al-Shabika Gate is designated for emergencies. Entrances for people with disabilities include King Abdulaziz Gate, King Fahd Gate, Umrah Gate, and Zubair Gate, on the ground floor. On the first floor, Ajyad Gate,
Al-Shabika Gate, Othman Gate, and King Fahd escalators may be used. The second
floor and roof are accessible through Al-Arqam, Umrah Gate, Ajyad, and Marwah
escalators.
