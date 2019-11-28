General Bajwa is an honest and upright person, who stood with democracy and there should be no politicking on such positions: Farogh Naseem

Barrister Farogh Naseem said General Bajwa was an honest and upright person, who stood with democracy and there should be no politicking on such positions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Barrister Farogh Naseem said General Bajwa was an honest and upright person, who stood with democracy and there should be no politicking on such positions. The media had created an uncertainty by highlighting the Supreme Court 's proceedings in a negative way instead of presenting the facts before the public.

He said the apex exercised judicial restraint and kept the national interest in view while passing the judgment, but some sections of the media unfortunately played a negative role.

He said the summary for the extension of General Bajwa's tenure was like the one which was forwarded to the then president for extending the tenure of General (retd) Ashfaq Pervaiz Kiani as the COAS. The incumbent government only followed the old practice, he added.

"We thank the Supreme Court judges, who have guided the government and pointed out procedural lacuna," he added.

AGP Anwar Mansoor Khan termed the Supreme Court's decision regarding the COAS re-appointment historical which would guide the government in future.

He said the Army Act enacted before the subcontinent's partition was being followed in Pakistan for the last 70 years.

Even after the passage of 1973 Constitution, the same procedure was adopted, which was followed for the extension in General Bajwa's tenure, he added.

He said Article 243 of the Constitution pertained to the appointment of COAS while Article 255 elaborated the rank or position of an army officer.

He said soon after taking over the government, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed the resolve for rule of law in the country, which was part of his party's manifesto. The incumbent government wanted to do better legislation and that was why it follow the apex court's directions in letter and spirit, he added.

He lamented that the COAS extension issue was discussed in television talk shows in a wrong way, which only benefited the country's enemies.

Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar said the government had taken the decision to extend the tenure of Gen Bajwa keeping in view the security situation at the borders and the media should fully support the Pakistan Army.

To a question, he said the Parliament would do legislation with simple majority. The apex court's decision had clarified that under Article 243, the prime minister had full authority to make appointments on key posts.