General Bajwa Visits PAC In Kamra

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:51 PM

General Bajwa visits PAC in Kamra

ISPR DG says that General Bajwa lauded Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex for their achievements.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12th, 2019) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) in Kamra here on Thursday afternoon.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa lauded Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) for their achievements. During his visit, he was also given guard of honor with traditional zeal.

Army Chief also talked to the officials and appreciated them for performing the best duties for safety and security of Pakistan.

ISPR also tweeted about COAS’s visit to Kamra and shared video of his visit.

On Tuesday, Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa chaired Corps Commanders Conference and on Wednesday DG ISPR had to address a press conference but it was deferred due to some important engagements.

