General Body Meeting Of ASA Held At AIOU

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood on Friday urged the authorities to provide a conducive environment for teaching and research.

Addressing the general body meeting of the Academic Staff Association (ASA) of AIOU, the VC said, "It is my desire to provide better development opportunities to the employees of the university and to further improve the university system.".

He assured of working together for the development of the institution and staying committed to taking every possible measure for the welfare of AIOU employees.

The main purpose of this general body meeting was to communicate Vice Chancellor about the problems being faced by the teachers.

Speaking at the occasion, President ASA, Dr Moinuddin Hashmi asked VC AIOU for the publication of an advertisement for promotions of faculty members and asked him to review the faculty development programme, faculty workload, research grant, and transport policy.

The VC assured to get the approval of the Supreme Body (Executive Council) of the University for the immediate resolution of demands, while he instructed the ASA to review the ongoing projects and come up with a workable solution.

