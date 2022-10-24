General Body of DOWA elects new cabinet for 3 years

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The General Body meeting of Dir Officers Welfare Association (DOWA) was held here the other day wherein new office bearers were elected on completion of its present 3 years tenure.

The cabinet-elect included President Dr Muhammad Ilyas Syed, Vice President Rashid Paindakhel, General Secretary Prof Dr Khan Shahzada, Secretary Coordination Dr IrfanUllah Khan, Media Secretary Ghulam Hussain Ghazi, Finance Secretary Prof Dr Khalid Rahman, Joint Secretary Dr Irfan Malik, whereas Engr Qazi Muhammad Naeem, Dr Shamsul Haq, Dr Karam Elahi, Engr Syed Aziz Ahmad, Dr Abdul Wahid, Mian Aziz Jan, Prof Hamid Jan and Engr Rahim Shah were elected executive members.

DOWA's first ever magazine launching ceremony also held on this occasion besides multimedia presentations of the 3 years welfare activities of DOWA and a brief history of Dir districts in backdrop of its backwardness and poverty in particular.

The participants put forth various suggestions to further the fraternity and human welfare aspects of the Association.

Prominent ENT specialist Dr MohibUllah Khan, Patron-in-Chief of DOWA and other speakers lauded the meritorious contributions of the outgoing President Dr Shamsul Haq and General Secretary Dr Karam Elahi who, they acknowledged, not only increased resources and efforts for helping out the poor patients admitted in hospitals and needy students of professional educational institutions but also arranged relief supplies for the victims of different calamities like flood, COVID-19 as well as Eid/Ramazan packages for the destitute whereas the members of the cabinet-elect reiterated their pledge of serving the soil and humanity.