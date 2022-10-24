UrduPoint.com

General Body Of DOWA Elects New Cabinet For 3 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 03:20 PM

General Body of DOWA elects new cabinet for 3 years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The General Body meeting of Dir Officers Welfare Association (DOWA) was held here the other day wherein new office bearers were elected on completion of its present 3 years tenure.

The cabinet-elect included President Dr Muhammad Ilyas Syed, Vice President Rashid Paindakhel, General Secretary Prof Dr Khan Shahzada, Secretary Coordination Dr IrfanUllah Khan, Media Secretary Ghulam Hussain Ghazi, Finance Secretary Prof Dr Khalid Rahman, Joint Secretary Dr Irfan Malik, whereas Engr Qazi Muhammad Naeem, Dr Shamsul Haq, Dr Karam Elahi, Engr Syed Aziz Ahmad, Dr Abdul Wahid, Mian Aziz Jan, Prof Hamid Jan and Engr Rahim Shah were elected executive members.

DOWA's first ever magazine launching ceremony also held on this occasion besides multimedia presentations of the 3 years welfare activities of DOWA and a brief history of Dir districts in backdrop of its backwardness and poverty in particular.

The participants put forth various suggestions to further the fraternity and human welfare aspects of the Association.

Prominent ENT specialist Dr MohibUllah Khan, Patron-in-Chief of DOWA and other speakers lauded the meritorious contributions of the outgoing President Dr Shamsul Haq and General Secretary Dr Karam Elahi who, they acknowledged, not only increased resources and efforts for helping out the poor patients admitted in hospitals and needy students of professional educational institutions but also arranged relief supplies for the victims of different calamities like flood, COVID-19 as well as Eid/Ramazan packages for the destitute whereas the members of the cabinet-elect reiterated their pledge of serving the soil and humanity.

Related Topics

Poor Flood Rashid Dir Ghazi Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

13 minutes ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands struggle to ch ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands struggle to chase 145-run target against Ban ..

3 hours ago
 Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken ..

Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken identity case' in Kenya

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit ..

PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.