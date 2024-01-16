General Bus Stand Mardan Will Be Shifted To Chamtar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) All category D and other transport hubs including the general bus stand (GBS) in Mardan will be shifted to the new bus terminal at Chamtar within four days.
The new bus terminal covering an area of 734 kanal has been completed at the cost of Rs.237.30 million.
This was decided in a high-level meeting chaired by Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Tuesday.
Besides, Additional Commissioner Mardan Division Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao, District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Najibur Rehman Bagwi, Superintendent Engineer C &W Imran Khan, Tehsil Municipal Officer Naveed Gandapur, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Wajid Khan, President Mardan Chamber of Commerce Zahir Shah and others concerned also attended the meeting.
Secretary RTA while giving a briefing said that the construction work has been completed on the new terminal at Chamtar where all arrangements for the convenience of transporters and passengers have been completed.
He said that at present there are eight category D bus stands besides one general bus stand of Category C in Mardan city. There are orders of the Peshawar High Court regarding the transfer of stands, while the caretaker chief minister has also issued clear orders in this regard.
It was decided in the meeting that a committee consisting of Secretary RTA, TMO and Police under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Mardan will ensure the transfer of all bus stands to Chamtar Bus Terminal in four days.
Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said in his address that the traffic problems in Mardan city will be solved to a great extent by shifting the address where passengers will get better facilities in the new bus terminal.
He directed the concerned authorities to take all necessary steps for the convenience of transporters and passengers in the new bus terminal. He said that the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will inaugurate this new bus terminal very soon.
