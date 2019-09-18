General bus stand to be up-graded with maximum facilities

A project to upgrade general bus terminal was announced by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) -:A project to upgrade general bus terminal was announced by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak here on Wednesday.

During his visit to general bus stand, he said six walk-through gates would be installed at the building while 20 metal detectors would provided for security purpose,adding that as many as 100 CCTV cameras would be installed while a special control room would also be set up for proper monitoring.

He said that general bus stands would be made part of Clean and Green Punjab programme by planting maximum trees at the general bus stand Multan, Jalalpur Pirwala and Shujabad.

DC said that carpeted roads and tuff tile would also be a part of the mega project, while main gates of the stand would be reconstructed.

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kamran Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Abida Fareed, AC Jalalpur Pirwala Ahmed Raza and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.