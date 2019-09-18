UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

General Bus Stand To Be Up-graded With Maximum Facilities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 04:00 PM

General bus stand to be up-graded with maximum facilities

A project to upgrade general bus terminal was announced by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) -:A project to upgrade general bus terminal was announced by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak here on Wednesday.

During his visit to general bus stand, he said six walk-through gates would be installed at the building while 20 metal detectors would provided for security purpose,adding that as many as 100 CCTV cameras would be installed while a special control room would also be set up for proper monitoring.

He said that general bus stands would be made part of Clean and Green Punjab programme by planting maximum trees at the general bus stand Multan, Jalalpur Pirwala and Shujabad.

DC said that carpeted roads and tuff tile would also be a part of the mega project, while main gates of the stand would be reconstructed.

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kamran Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Abida Fareed, AC Jalalpur Pirwala Ahmed Raza and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Visit RTA Jalalpur Pirwala Shujabad Ahmed Raza

Recent Stories

Values of Human Fraternity Document presented at H ..

1 minute ago

Meaty issue: Mock pork edges onto Southeast Asian ..

8 seconds ago

Global household wealth falls for first time in a ..

6 minutes ago

Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case: court extends phy ..

6 minutes ago

'Clearance sales' affected by increased GST

6 minutes ago

India bans e-cigarettes as vaping backlash grows

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.