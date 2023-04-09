General Bus Stand to be upgraded as summer friendly place: Mayor Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Mayor of Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali Sunday issued orders to set up a special police counter for the convenience of passengers at the General Bus Stand besides upgrading it as summer friendly by installing modern electric water coolers for the supply of clean water immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Provincial Minister Housing Shafiullah Khan and Police officials including SP Faqirabad Dr. Umar Khan, SHO Ejaz Nabi were also accompanied by him. Zubair Ali was informed in detail about the problems of the Bus Stand.

The Mayor Peshawar visited various places of the passenger stand and gave important information to the passengers about the facilities provided to them.

For the convenience and safety of passengers, Mayor Peshawar has issued orders to set up a special Police counter at the bus stand so that passengers can register theft, fraud and other complaints without having to go to the Police Station.

Apart from this, he also issued orders for police patrolling in the General Bus Stand to prevent fraud with passengers and other incidents. In addition, Mayor Peshawar ordered for immediate installation of new fans in the waiting rooms and children areas in view of the increase in heat intensity.

The Mayor of Peshawar also issued orders for the installation of modern electric water coolers for the supply of clean water immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr. While doing this, he said that every day, thousands of passengers come to Peshawar from different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other cities of Pakistan through public transport to which the district government is taking steps on a priority basis to provide facilities to them.

A large number of passengers were present at the General Bus Stand during his visit. The people present on this occasion thanked the Mayor Peshawar for setting up the Police counter and providing them other facilities.