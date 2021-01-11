UrduPoint.com
General Bus Terminal Fee Auctioned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 02:52 PM

District administration has auctioned general bus stand terminal fee in over Rs 33.7 million here on Monday

District administration formed a team under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak for auction of terminal in which ADC Revenue Muhammad Tayyab Khan, ADC Headquarters Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed, AC City Abida Fareed, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin and CEO Municipal Corporation Iqbal Khan were also members.

A total of four contractors were participated in the auction session.

The contract was given to Rao Shakeel and Company at over Rs33.7 million.

