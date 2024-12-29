General consensus for peace between warring tribes in Kurram jirga reached: Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Mohammad Ali Saif here on Sunday said that a general consensus for peace has been reached between the rival tribes in the Kurram peace jirga which continued throughout the night.

Barrister Saif, while providing details on the ongoing peace talks on Sunday, told the media that the jirga would be convened again on Tuesday after the forum, via mutual consultation, decided to grant two days' time to one of the parties who asked for more time for further discuss with its leaders on few points.

Jalal Bangash, Secretary of Anjuman Association and member of the peace jirga told the media that all demands and proposals put forward had been accepted and the Turi Bangash tribe has signed the agreement.

He said that progress in peace talks, underway at Kohat, was aimed to broker an agreement for lasting peace between the warring tribes whose clashes have resulted over 100 fatalities since November last in Kurram.

He said the issue remains unresolved despite multiple truces announced during the past one year as elders from both sides strive to negotiate a lasting peace agreement.

However, Jalal Bangash said that road supplies and other essential services would be restored soon as part of the agreement.

The district has been declared "disaster-hit" by the provincial government with authorities airlifting medical supplies to the area and evacuating people in critical need.

Underscoring that a consensus has been reached on all major points, Barrister Saif has said that the agreement would be signed once the consultation process has been completed.

Bunkers would be abolished and the area would be de-weaponized as per the Apex Committee's decision, the KP government spokesperson noted while reaffirming the government's resolve to achieve a permanent and sustainable solution to the conflict.

Barrister Saif said that the conflict in Kurram was close to being resolved due to the efforts of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and the grand jirga.