General debate on budget concludes in PA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ):Sindh Assembly Friday concluded the general discussion on budget for the next financial year 2020-21 here.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while delivering his speech on the floor of the house to conclude the budget debate said that before starting his budget speech he wanted to pay tributes to the doctors and all the frontline heroes who were fighting the coronavirus.

The members of the opposition benches during the speech of the Chief Minister staged a protest in front of seat of the leader of the house.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government in this difficult time tried to present a balanced budget.

He said that the provincial government despite the big crisis of novel coronavirus tried to give relief to its people.

He said that the provincial government also announced increase in the salaries of the government employees.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that his government had also allocated funds for Covid-19 and increased the health budget.

He further said that funds for health, education, agriculture, locusts and other sectors were also allocated.

He said that Karach was the part of the Sindh province and funds for the development of the metropolis had also been allocated.

Leader of the house Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the loadshedding of electricity by K-Electric was beyond him.

He said that the situation of loadshedding of electricity by HESCO and SEPCO in rural Sindh was evident before all. He said that K-Electric complained of furnace oil shortage but PSO dispelled it and same-wise Sui Southern Gas Company also said that it had given gas to the K-Electric. He condemned such attitued towards the citizens of Karachi.

He also spoke about the Covid-19 cases and recoveries in the country.

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, said that the metropolis gave revenue and PPP-led government wanted to deprive it of facilities.

He said that development of Karachi had been overlooked. The leader of the opposition criticising the provincial government said that time would tell who was the hero of eleminating coronavirus.

He further said that the Chief Minister Sindh could be bright but he could not be Mr. right.

He said that the budget for the next financial year was not up to the expectations of the people.

The provincial assembly during the session also passed a resolution to pay tributes to former Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan.

Earlier, the session started with recitation from the verses of Holy Quran and Naat Sharifwith Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.