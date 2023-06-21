General Directorate of passports announces 1,423,804 outbound pilgrims arrived in Kingdom

The General Directorate of Passports announced that 1,423,804 pilgrims arrived during this year's Hajj season of 1444 Hijri through all air, land and sea ports of the Kingdom

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The General Directorate of Passports announced that 1,423,804 pilgrims arrived during this year's Hajj season of 1444 Hijri through all air, land and sea ports of the Kingdom.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Wednesday, the directorate indicated that the number of pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom through airports reached 1,360,364, of whom 222,553 were beneficiaries of the Makkah Route Initiative, while 58,794 pilgrims arrived through land ports, and 4,646 arrived through seaports.