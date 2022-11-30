PML-N leader Uzma Zahid Bukhari on Wednesday said the general election could not be held on Imran Khan's demand, it would be held on time

Talking to a private news channel, she urged Imran to understand that one political party could not take decisions about the whole country.

She said that PTI's narrative had been badly distorted and Imran should give justification for his four-year tenure instead of an election.

Replaying to a question she said Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi could not dissolve the Punjab assembly because the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) knew very well how to counter his political move.