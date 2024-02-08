General Election Polls Close As Time Ends In Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 07:03 PM
The General Election polls were closed across the Sindh province including Karachi, like other parts of the country as time ended in line with the announcement of the Provincial Election Commission of Sindh here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The General Election polls were closed across the Sindh province including Karachi, like other parts of the country as time ended in line with the announcement of the Provincial Election Commission of Sindh here on Thursday.
Earlier, the voting began in the general elections 2024 from 8 am and ended at 5 pm in the province.
According to the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah, after 5 pm the voters already present on the premises of polling stations could exercise their right to vote.
He said that the media should not telecast or publish any unofficial results of the general elections till 6 pm.
Recent Stories
Sindh home minister, IGP take maximum measures for security on polling day
Xi and Putin accuse US of 'interference' in call
Pakistani youngsters participate in Chinese new year celebrations
ArcelorMittal profit falls after Kazakhstan mine disaster
Rescuers use bare hands to search for Philippine landslide survivors
PM congratulates nation on conduct of successful polls; says high voter turnout ..
Palestinian refugees in Lebanon despair at UN agency funding cuts
West African bloc meets as troubled states test unity
DC holds meeting on CCTV footage of sensitive polling stations
Polling process concludes at 883 polling stations in Hyderabad
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori casts vote
PML-N to put country on way to progress: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Pu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh home minister, IGP take maximum measures for security on polling day6 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates nation on conduct of successful polls; says high voter turnout indicates public com ..6 minutes ago
-
DC holds meeting on CCTV footage of sensitive polling stations6 minutes ago
-
Polling process concludes at 883 polling stations in Hyderabad6 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori casts vote6 minutes ago
-
PML-N to put country on way to progress: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana ..6 minutes ago
-
ECP to announce timely results: Member Election Commission Nisar Ahmed Durrani6 minutes ago
-
Polling ends largely peacefully in DI Khan6 minutes ago
-
Polling pace suggests a good turnout is expected42 minutes ago
-
CM, Corps Commander Rahat Naseem visit CMH to inquire after blast victims42 minutes ago
-
Polling ends with large voter turnout, counting underway42 minutes ago
-
Polling process concludes peacefully amid tight security arrangements42 minutes ago