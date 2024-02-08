Open Menu

General Election Polls Close As Time Ends In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 07:03 PM

The General Election polls were closed across the Sindh province including Karachi, like other parts of the country as time ended in line with the announcement of the Provincial Election Commission of Sindh here on Thursday

Earlier, the voting began in the general elections 2024 from 8 am and ended at 5 pm in the province.

Earlier, the voting began in the general elections 2024 from 8 am and ended at 5 pm in the province.

According to the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah, after 5 pm the voters already present on the premises of polling stations could exercise their right to vote.

He said that the media should not telecast or publish any unofficial results of the general elections till 6 pm.

