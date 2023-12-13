Open Menu

General Election: Three-day Training For Returning Officers Commences In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

General Election: Three-day training for returning officers commences in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) After the appointment of returning officers for general elections, three-day training had been initiated at divisional level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

The Election Commission has completed the arrangements for the training, says a press release of the Provincial Election Commission.

The senior officers of Election Commission are giving training to all district returning officers and returning officers. These officers are being given training on election process, election rules and other administrative matters related to elections.

A one-day training has been arranged and as many as 36 district returning officers will be trained.

The training will continue till December 15.

A total of 160 returning officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being trained. Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shamshad Khan visited the training sessions of returning officers of Peshawar and Mardan divisions on Wednesday at a local hotel in Peshawar.

He informed the returning officers that the Election Commission has selected them as the returning officers keeping in mind their abilities.

Therefore, a great responsibility has been imposed on them. "I am sure that you will play your role in conducting peaceful and transparent elections by using your skills."

Related Topics

Election Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Hotel Mardan December All

Recent Stories

SC suspends it's previous order against civilians’ trial in military courts

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in Cipher case

3 hours ago
 FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to ..

FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measureme ..

Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measurement & Transparency - Walee Crea ..

3 hours ago
 ‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawa ..

‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawaja tells ICC about his shoes m ..

4 hours ago
 No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay ..

No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay polls: PM

4 hours ago
Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Tes ..

Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Test against Australia

4 hours ago
 Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criti ..

Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criticism after World Cup loss

4 hours ago
 Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram ..

Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad  in first Test match

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

8 hours ago
 PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellen ..

PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan