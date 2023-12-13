General Election: Three-day training for returning officers commences in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) After the appointment of returning officers for general elections, three-day training had been initiated at divisional level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

The Election Commission has completed the arrangements for the training, says a press release of the Provincial Election Commission.

The senior officers of Election Commission are giving training to all district returning officers and returning officers. These officers are being given training on election process, election rules and other administrative matters related to elections.

A one-day training has been arranged and as many as 36 district returning officers will be trained.

The training will continue till December 15.

A total of 160 returning officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being trained. Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shamshad Khan visited the training sessions of returning officers of Peshawar and Mardan divisions on Wednesday at a local hotel in Peshawar.

He informed the returning officers that the Election Commission has selected them as the returning officers keeping in mind their abilities.

Therefore, a great responsibility has been imposed on them. "I am sure that you will play your role in conducting peaceful and transparent elections by using your skills."