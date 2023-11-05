Open Menu

General Election To Be Held On Time In A Free, Fair, Transparent Manner

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2023 | 07:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, has said that the general election will be held on time in a free, fair, and transparent manner, as announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after the inauguration of the Government College of Technology Hyderabad as the assessment center for the Skill Verification Program (Takamol) here on Sunday.

The Federal Minister said that Takomal was that institution in Saudi Arabia that was conducting vocational tests on students who were desirous of making a career in the vocational field and going to Karachi for such tests. However, with the efforts of the caretaker government, Takamol Center had been established in Hyderabad, and now Takamol would take tests on students in Hyderabad.

Madad Ali Sindhi said that after assuming the portfolio of Education Minister, he was facing many challenges, like bringing reforms to the education sector, ensuring basic facilities, and bringing back 20,000,000 (20 million) out-of-school children with the coordination of four provinces.

The Federal Minister said that after the 18th constitutional amendment, although the education sector was the responsibility of provincial governments, no previous government took concerted steps for the betterment of education.

He hoped that the upcoming federal and provincial governments would take positive measures to improve the educational system.

