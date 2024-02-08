General Elections 2024 Conclude Peacefully In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 09:11 PM
General election 2024, concluded on Thursday with peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where no untoward incident was reported from any part of the district except Dera Ismail Khan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) General election 2024, concluded on Thursday with peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where no untoward incident was reported from any part of the district except Dera Ismail Khan.
According to police sources, the polling process was concluded peacefully in 36 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where people exercised their right to vote in a free, and transparent manner.
Except D.I. Khan, where four policemen were martyred and six sustained injuries in a bomb attack on their mobile van at Kulachi area.
However, the overall election situation was reported peacefully in all the districts of the province.
A large number of people including senior citizens, youth, transgenders, rickshaws, and persons with disabilities reached the polling stations to cast their votes for selecting their representatives for the next government.
The polling was also conducted in a peaceful atmosphere in merged tribal districts including Waziristan, Kurrum, Orakzai, Mohmand, Bajaur, and Khyber.
APP/fam/
Recent Stories
Kashmir a 'flashpoint' between nuclear-armed India, Pakistan: Masood Khan
French navy enforces fishing ban to protect dolphins
Stock markets waver as investors track company earnings
J&K National Front remembers Shaheed Maqbool Bhat, Afzal Guru on martyrdom anniv ..
World sees first 12 months above 1.5C warming level: climate monitor
Pride and sadness: 40 years on Sarajevo remembers its Olympics
US Supreme Court hears high-stakes Trump ballot case
ECP chief commends successful election
Enthusiastic turn out testament to strengthening democracy in Pakistan, says Sol ..
‘Baba-e-Gojri’ Rana Fazal Hussain laid to rest in Mirpur (AJK)
Ethiopia names intelligence chief as new deputy PM
Umar Khan, alongside Wasim Akram & Sanjay Dutt, Launches Innovation Factory’s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP chief commends successful election41 minutes ago
-
Enthusiastic turn out testament to strengthening democracy in Pakistan, says Solangi41 minutes ago
-
‘Baba-e-Gojri’ Rana Fazal Hussain laid to rest in Mirpur (AJK)41 minutes ago
-
CM discuss election arrangements with Provincial Election Commissioner41 minutes ago
-
CM lays virtual foundation stone of 40 police stations45 minutes ago
-
All parties should accept election results: Hamza Shehbaz45 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unveils upgraded facilities at PIC41 minutes ago
-
Massive turnout of minorities witnesses in constituency 4741 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi monitors election arrangements41 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi casts vote at Riwaz Garden1 hour ago
-
Caretaker Baluchistan Provincial Minister for Information Jan Achakzai congratulates people of Baloc ..1 hour ago
-
Commissioner Kohat reviews the voting process1 hour ago