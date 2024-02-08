Open Menu

General Elections 2024 Conclude Peacefully In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 09:11 PM

General election 2024, concluded on Thursday with peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where no untoward incident was reported from any part of the district except Dera Ismail Khan

According to police sources, the polling process was concluded peacefully in 36 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where people exercised their right to vote in a free, and transparent manner.

Except D.I. Khan, where four policemen were martyred and six sustained injuries in a bomb attack on their mobile van at Kulachi area.

However, the overall election situation was reported peacefully in all the districts of the province.

A large number of people including senior citizens, youth, transgenders, rickshaws, and persons with disabilities reached the polling stations to cast their votes for selecting their representatives for the next government.

The polling was also conducted in a peaceful atmosphere in merged tribal districts including Waziristan, Kurrum, Orakzai, Mohmand, Bajaur, and Khyber.

More Stories From Pakistan