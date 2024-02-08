General elections 2024; over 700 rescuers deployed on Polling Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has been put on 'high-alert' on the polling day following an emergency cover plan devised for the general elections 2024.

According to the District Emergency Officer, 700 Rescue-1122 officials including firefighters were providing emergency cover with 24 ambulances, 16 fire and rescue vehicles, 88 motorbike ambulances, and special vehicles which were deputed to different parts of the district to tackle any kind of untoward incident.

The entire staff and rescue volunteers were performing duties in different areas of the district.

A trained staff had been put on high alert along with rescue vehicles, the District Emergency Officer added.

He said, 46 special rescue posts were set up to give quick response in case of any emergency, particularly near sensitive and important polling stations of the district.

The DEO informed that all-out efforts were being made to continue the routine operations of Rescue-1122 round the clock.