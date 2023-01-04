UrduPoint.com

General Elections Can Be Held If Imran Allows Political Sustainability: Saad Rafique

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday said that general elections could only be held in time if the country was allowed political sustainability by Imran Khan Niazi.

Talking to media at Model Town here, he said that lies created uncertainty and the country could not progress.

He said that the government had decided to take legal action on fake news.

He said that earlier a fake news was spread that the government was selling out Roosevelt Hotel in the United States, then privatization of three airports and now another fake news was published about the imported railway coaches.

He said that Chinese coaches were quite fit for operation, adding that the government was outsourcing some services of the airports instead of privatization and there was no option of selling of the Roosevelt Hotel was under consideration.

He said that cases would be registered through cyber crime against the elements involved in spreading fake news and lies.

The minister said that change of habits were needed to save energy so early rising could bring a big change.

He said that the Punjab and KPK governments should ensure the energy saving plan of the federal government instead of criticism and focus on the performance of their provincial governments.

