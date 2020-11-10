General elections in G-B to be held in transparent manner: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination Nadeem Afzal Chan on Tuesday said the general election of Gilgit-Baltistan would be held in free, Fair and transparent manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination Nadeem Afzal Chan on Tuesday said the general election of Gilgit-Baltistan would be held in free, Fair and transparent manner.

He said during the election campaign everyone was holding public gathering without facing any hurdle or difficulty.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all political parties should avoid to level base less allegations of rigging before holding of elections.

He said it was history of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz that when they win elections they praise the institutions but whenever they loss they start criticism and maligning them.

SAPM said the present government wanted to cultivate wheat crop in surplus, adding the government is not increasing of support wheat price because of the majority cabinet members decision.

Replying to a question, he said completion of inquiry report about Karachi incident was a good thing and everyone should have to appreciate it.