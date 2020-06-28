UrduPoint.com
General Elections In GB On August 18 As President Approves Schedule

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

General elections in GB on August 18 as President approves schedule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The general elections of Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly will be held on August 18, 2020 as President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday approved the "Poll Day" schedule.

The legislative assembly had already been dissolved on completion of term on June 24, 2020 and the law calls for holding fresh elections within 60 days of the legislature's dissolution to elect the new government.

The Gilgit Baltistan Election Commission will hold the elections in 24 Constituencies.

The Federal government had already appointed Mir Afzal, former deputy inspector general of police (DIG) as the caretaker chief minister of the autonomous region.

